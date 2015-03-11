France's Spie is eyeing Areva asset sales

PARIS (Reuters) - French energy services and electrical engineering group Spie said on Wednesday it might be interested in some of the assets loss-making nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA is planning to sell.

Areva said last week it would sell more than 450 million euros worth of assets in 2015-2017 in order to shore up its balance sheet.

“They are looking to reduce costs, so we are attentive to that,” Spie chief executive Gauthier Louette told reporters in reply to questions about Spie’s possible interest in Areva’s asset sales.

He added it was too soon to say which assets Spie might consider buying.

The unlisted group, which is mulling an IPO, already works with Areva and state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA) in the nuclear sector.

Spie does mechanical maintenance on several of EDF’s nuclear plants and has two contracts for decommissioning nuclear plants at Creys-Malville and Bugey.

Union sources have told Reuters that among the assets Areva could sell are its U.S. radiation measurement unit Canberra, its nuclear transport unit TNI and its nuclear decommissioning unit STMI.