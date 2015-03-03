Areva must lay out strategy before any financial operation: Macron

The Areva Tower, headquarters of French nuclear reactor maker Areva, is seen at La Defense business district in Courbevoie near Paris February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - State-controlled nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA must lay out its industrial strategy and clearly present its financial situation before the French state will consider any financial operation, Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron told Reuters on Tuesday.

Hours before Areva’s management is due to brief unions on its turnaround plan, and ahead of the company’s 2014 results publication and strategy announcement on Wednesday, Macron did not rule out asset sale announcements, but he refused to be specific.

“The company must present its operational and strategic choices before the state will rush into any financial operations,” Macron said.

Asked whether the state was considering a capital increase, Macron said “the priority for the company is to clearly present its real financial and operational situation and to put in place a turnaround plan before any operation whatsoever can be considered”.