Areva says won $300 million in U.S. uranium enrichment contracts in 2015

A view shows the Areva Tower, the headquarters of the French nuclear reactor maker Areva, at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - French nuclear group Areva AREVA.PA won several long-term contracts last year from four U.S. utilities for uranium enrichment services worth more than $300 million, the group said on Tuesday.

“These contracts are recognition of AREVA’s expertise in providing enrichment services and demonstrate the company’s commitment to ensuring security of supply for its customers,” Olivier Wantz, a senior vice president for Areva said in a statement.