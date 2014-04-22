FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina moves to eliminate taxes paid by biodiesel producers
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
April 22, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Argentina moves to eliminate taxes paid by biodiesel producers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine President Cristina Fernandez on Monday asked Congress to eliminate some of the taxes paid by biodiesel manufacturers in a bid to support an industry hard hit by European Union anti-dumping measures.

Argentine biodiesel exports are expected to plunge as much as 39 percent this year versus 2013 due to tariffs imposed by the European Union, according to the Argentine industry sources.

The tax cut would last only as long as Europe’s sanctions do, according to the proposal.

“We are in a trade war,” Fernandez said in announcing the measure, which will be sent to Congress in the days ahead.

It was the latest in a series of pragmatic policy shifts by Fernandez this year as she contends with high inflation and slow investment and growth in Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

In the past three months she has cut heating gas subsidies and let the peso devalue by 18 percent. Fernandez has also earned kudos from investors by revamping the government’s shoddy inflation reporting and agreeing to pay Spain’s Repsol $5 billion for the 2012 nationalization of oil company YPF.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.