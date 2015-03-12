FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine bonds fall after U.S. judge upholds ban on interest payments
#Business News
March 12, 2015 / 7:08 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine bonds fall after U.S. judge upholds ban on interest payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine over-the-counter bonds reversed gains on Thursday after a U.S. judge upheld a ruling preventing Citigroup Inc (C.N) from processing the South American country’s interest payments on some local law bonds.

Argentina’s Bonar 2024 ARBONAR24D=RASL led the fall, dropping 1.3 percent by 1545 local time (1445 EDT), after rising as much as 1 percent earlier in the day.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Richard Chang

