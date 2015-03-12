Argentine bonds fall after U.S. judge upholds ban on interest payments

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine over-the-counter bonds reversed gains on Thursday after a U.S. judge upheld a ruling preventing Citigroup Inc (C.N) from processing the South American country’s interest payments on some local law bonds.

Argentina’s Bonar 2024 ARBONAR24D=RASL led the fall, dropping 1.3 percent by 1545 local time (1445 EDT), after rising as much as 1 percent earlier in the day.