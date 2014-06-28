Argentine vice president charged with conflict of interest

Argentina's Vice President Amado Boudou (C) arrives at a federal court in Buenos Aires in this June 9, 2014 handout photo by Prensa Senado. Boudou received summons to appear in court over accusations of alleged irregularities in the purchase of the Ciccone Calcografica printing company while serving as economy minister. The investigation centres on whether Boudou helped the printing company get out of bankruptcy in 2010 and later steered a contract to its new owners to print money. REUTERS/Prensa Senado/Handout via Reuters (ARGENTINA - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. REUTERS IS UNABLE TO INDEPENDENTLY VERIFY THE AUTHENTICITY, CONTENT, LOCATION OR DATE OF THIS IMAGE. THIS PICTURE IS DISTRIBUTED EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s Vice President Amado Boudou was charged on Friday with corruption in his dealings with a company that printed the country’s currency while he was economy minister in 2010.

The vice president will remain free while awaiting trial in the case along with five other defendants, according to a statement from Argentina’s federal court system.

Boudou is accused of secretly buying Ciccone Calcografica, a company contracted to print Argentina’s peso currency, while serving as the country’s top economic policymaker. He denies the charge along with any wrongdoing.

Boudou has carried out minimal public functions in recent months as the investigation came to a head.

The accusation comes at a sensitive time for Argentina, as the government battles in the U.S. courts against “holdout” creditors who want full repayment of bonds left over from the country’s massive sovereign default in 2002.