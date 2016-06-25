FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 25, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

Argentina, Brazil strike automotive trade deal: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An aerial view of cars parked at the port at Guanabara bay in Rio de Janeiro, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina and Brazil have agreed to extend a bilateral deal on automobile exports for another four years, a source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Friday.

The deal allows Brazil to export $150 in vehicle value for every $100 it imports from Argentina. The extension of the accord was negotiated by representatives of both countries in Brasilia.

Demand is weak in both countries, as Brazil, the top foreign buyer of Argentine cars, weathers a recession and Argentina grapples with high inflation and the fallout from a December currency devaluation of about 30 percent.

Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Juliana Castilla; Editing by Michael Perry

