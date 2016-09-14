Brazil's BRF aims to lock in corn supplies after crisis: CEO

Pedro Faria, CEO of BRF, speaks during an interview in the frame of the Argentina Business and Investment Forum 2016, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 13, 2016.

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Brazilian processed foods maker BRF SA is making forward purchases of corn, the main ingredient in animal feed, after high costs related to a shortage of the grain squeezed margins, its chief executive said.

Record exports in 2015 combined with drought early in the year drained corn supplies on the local market and sent Brazilian pork and poultry producers into crisis this year.

"We try to lock in strategic inventories and we're of course trying to position ourselves for what I'm calling a normalization of the grains market, both in Brazil and Argentina," BRF CEO Pedro Faria told Reuters in an interview late on Tuesday.

BRF, the world's largest poultry exporter, did not make advanced purchases of corn a year earlier, Faria said, declining to detail quantities of purchases.

"A year ago the scenario was completely different to the one we're seeing today," he said.

BRF's second-quarter net profit in 2016 was down 92 percent from a year ago after soaring corn prices hit its poultry and pork operations.

Brazil, usually a corn exporter, expects to import 1.5 million tonnes of the grain in 2016, according to government crop supply agency Conab.

Faria said he expects large 2016/17 corn crops from both Brazil and Argentina to improve the situation. Importing corn from Argentina and Paraguay has been "a relevant part of BRF's strategy," he said.

The company has not imported corn from the United States but has spoken to the Brazilian agriculture ministry about doing so, Faria said.

Faria, who was in Buenos Aires for a government investment forum, described Argentina as the company's second most important production platform after Brazil. BRF has nine plants in Argentina.

In October of last year, BRF said it was buying Argentine brands producing sausage, hamburgers and margarine from Molinos de la Plata.

"Generally speaking, we are looking at a number of interesting opportunities here," Faria said when asked about more potential acquisitions.

BRF has been working to expand its international presence.

Faria said a weaker pound had some negative short-term impact on its British operations after Britain voted to leave the European Union in June.

"Longer term we're still assessing what it (Brexit) means. It could actually be a positive outcome for us," he said.

"(I) assume it will be more of a liberal market. I think imports will become a larger portion of that market," he added.