FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Argentina's richest man, Carlos Bulgheroni, dead at 71
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 3, 2016 / 11:13 PM / a year ago

Argentina's richest man, Carlos Bulgheroni, dead at 71

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's richest man according to Forbes, energy mogul Carlos Bulgheroni, died on Saturday in the United States, where he was hospitalized following a surgical procedure in June, his company said.

The 71-year-old Bulgheroni, along with his brother Alejandro, owned Pan American Energy, Argentina's second-biggest oil company, behind state-run YPF.

According to local media, Bulgheroni had been battling cancer for years.

Forbes estimated that Carlos and Alejandro Bulgheroni had a fortune of $4.8 billion, making them the 324th richest people on earth.

In July, Bulgheroni's Pan American Energy said it will invest $1.4 billion in exploring and producing Argentina's conventional and unconventional energy reserves.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.