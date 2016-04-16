FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Five dead, five in hospital after Argentine electronic music festival
April 16, 2016 / 8:05 PM / in a year

Five dead, five in hospital after Argentine electronic music festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Five people died and another five were hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday in Argentina’s capital city Buenos Aires after attending an electronic music festival where authorities suspect they consumed illegal drugs.

Initial toxicological results showed the victims had consumed the psychoactive drug commonly known as ecstasy, hospital sources told local daily Clarin.

The five victims who died at Time Warp, a music festival originally from Germany, were aged 21 to 25. While the five people sent to the hospital, including an 18-year-old woman, are in intensive care and being assisted by an artificial breathing machine, according to daily Pagina 12.

The second night of the music festival has been canceled.

Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by James Dalgleish

