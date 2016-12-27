FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Argentina central bank keeps key rate unchanged for fourth straight week
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
December 27, 2016 / 10:37 PM / 8 months ago

Argentina central bank keeps key rate unchanged for fourth straight week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank kept its benchmark 35-day interest rate at 24.75 percent for the fourth week in a row on Tuesday, saying inflation was falling closer to its target.

That marked its final rate decision of 2016, which saw interest rates as high as 38 percent earlier in the year in a bid to combat inflation. Economists project inflation ending the year at 40 percent. The central bank is targeting inflation between 12 and 17 percent in 2017, though economists see it reaching 20.2 percent.

The bank has a goal of average monthly inflation of 1.5 percent for the final three months of 2016.

In a statement, the central bank said average monthly inflation was below 1.5 percent between July and November, and said December inflation would likely be lower than that, meaning the central bank would achieve its goal. Consumer prices rose 2.4 percent in October and 1.6 percent in November.

Next week, the central bank will change its reference rate from the interest rate on 35-day Lebac securities to the 7-day interbank lending rate, and will now auction off Lebac once a month rather than every week.

Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.