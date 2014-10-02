Argentina's Merval index sinks after replacement of central banker: traders

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s Merval stock index slumped more than 5 percent in early trading on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed, after the naming of a new central bank chief who has defended the government’s interventions in the economy.

At 11.15 a.m. (1015 ET) the index was down 5.6 percent at 10,873 points.

Traders said financial markets were wary of a possible shift in the bank’s monetary policy to support the government’s efforts to bolster growth in the stagnating economy.