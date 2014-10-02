FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's Merval index sinks after replacement of central banker: traders
October 2, 2014 / 2:37 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina's Merval index sinks after replacement of central banker: traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s Merval stock index slumped more than 5 percent in early trading on Thursday, Thomson Reuters data showed, after the naming of a new central bank chief who has defended the government’s interventions in the economy.

At 11.15 a.m. (1015 ET) the index was down 5.6 percent at 10,873 points.

Traders said financial markets were wary of a possible shift in the bank’s monetary policy to support the government’s efforts to bolster growth in the stagnating economy.

Reporting by JOrge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

