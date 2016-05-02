FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine court probes ex-president Fernandez over new case: media
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
#World News
May 2, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Argentine court probes ex-president Fernandez over new case: media

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks during a rally outside a Justice building where she subpoenaed to testify, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - An Argentine court has asked a judge to look into accusations of illicit enrichment against leftist former President Cristina Fernandez, state press agency Telam reported on Monday.

Fernandez, who left office in December after eight years and was replaced by center-right Mauricio Macri, has already been accused of money laundering and overseeing irregularities at the central bank while she served.

The cases have sparked massive demonstrations by her supporters, who say she is being persecuted by a new government bent on revenge. Fernandez is a divisive figure, revered by many for generous welfare programs and reviled by others for her economic policies.

The latest accusation, issued by a public prosecutor, was initiated by an opposition politician. Fernandez and her son have been accused of illicit enrichment and the falsification of public documents relating to a company called Los Sauces, Telam said, citing legal sources.

It said that Los Sauces in 2009 had over 9 million Argentine pesos ($635,000 at current exchange rates) in property investment.

A spokesman for the attorney general’s office said the investigating judge had issued a secrecy order on the case.

Under Argentine law, the judge will decide whether to accept the charge and open an investigation.

($1 = 14.1660 Argentine pesos)

Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
