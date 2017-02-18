REUTERS/Emmanuel Rodriguez Villegas FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A bus of the Chilean company Turbus is seen after flipping over, killing several passengers and injuring others, while driving on a remote mountain road in the Andes, near Los Horcones, Argentina February 18, 2017. REUTERS/Emmanuel Rodriguez Villegas FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

BUENOS AIRES A bus traveling to Chile flipped over in Argentina's Mendoza province early on Saturday, killing at least 19 people on a remote mountain road in the Andes, local authorities said.

Turbus, the Chilean company operating the vehicle, confirmed the crash on Route 7 in the Aconcagua park in a statement. It gave no casualty figures and said it did not know why the bus turned over.

A civil defense spokesman in Mendoza said there were 19 confirmed deaths.

The bus had 40 passengers of whom 32 were Argentineans, including three children, Turbus said. The company said it was working to find out the identities of the victims.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Caroline Stauffer; editing by John Stonestreet)