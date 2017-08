HOUSTON (Reuters) - Argentina's oil firm Tecpetrol and a unit of Chile's state-run ENAP have launched a tender to sell 740,000 barrels of Escalante crude for delivery Dec. 8-14 at Caleta Cordova terminal, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The companies sell most of the oil they produce in Argentina on the open market. Bids for this tender will be received until Nov. 1, indexed to Brent crude front month prices.