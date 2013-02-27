Argentina urges "workable" solution to bondholder fight

Argentina's Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino leaves the U.S. Appeals Court in New York February 27, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A lawyer for Argentina urged a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday to come up with a “workable” solution to its long-running fight with so-called holdout bondholders.

“We’re trying to persuade the court to do something which is workable and doesn’t create a terrible confrontation,” the lawyer, Jonathan Blackman, said during oral arguments before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York.

He also said that the country would not “voluntarily obey” an order to pay holdout bondholders in full.

The court is considering a lower court’s order that Argentina must pay $1.3 billion to a group of dissident bondholders stemming from the country’s 2002 default.