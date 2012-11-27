Argentina says appeals U.S. ruling to pay holdout bond investors

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina said on Monday it had filed an appeal of a U.S. court order to pay $1.3 billion to investors who rejected two debt restructurings tied to the nation’s 2002 sovereign debt default.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa last week ordered Argentina to deposit the money before December 15 to pay the “holdout” creditors.

Argentina’s government, which announced the appeal in a statement late on Monday, has called the ruling unjust and said it could wreck future attempts by governments around the world to restructure debt.