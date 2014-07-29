FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's June 30 debt payment still held up at BNY Mellon: source
July 29, 2014 / 7:57 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina's June 30 debt payment still held up at BNY Mellon: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - A June 30 debt interest payment made by Argentina in defiance of a U.S. court ruling is still held in the Buenos Aires account of trustee agent Bank of New York Mellon, a source at the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina told Reuters on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa blocked the payment, ordering Argentina to settle with holdout investors suing the country before making other coupon payments on exchanged bonds.

If the funds do not reach holders of exchanged bonds by the end of July 30, Argentina will face its second default in 12 years.

Reporting by Jorge Otoala and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Leslie Adler

