Argentine bonds rally after U.S. debt ruling
#Business News
November 29, 2012 / 2:23 PM / in 5 years

Argentine bonds rally after U.S. debt ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine bonds rallied in Buenos Aires on Thursday after a U.S. appeals court decision gave the country an unexpected reprieve in a legal battle with holdout creditors that had raised fears of an imminent default.

Sovereign bonds rose 5.2 percent on average in over-the-counter trade, while dollar-denominated GDP-linked warrants surged 22 percent in opening deals on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

