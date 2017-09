Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof (L) talks to Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich during the opening session of the 132nd legislative term of Congress in Buenos Aires, March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich said on Thursday the country had not been holding negotiations behind the scenes with the holdout investors suing it for full repayment of its defaulted sovereign debt.