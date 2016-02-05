Argentine finance secretary goes home after debt talks in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Argentina’s Finance Secretary Luis Caputo said he was returning to Buenos Aires from New York where he held groundbreaking talks this week with creditors suing the South American country over unpaid debt.

Caputo made a proposal earlier on Friday to creditors that, if accepted, could end their decade-long battle in U.S. courts with Argentina and enable the country to re-enter global credit markets.

The Finance Secretary spoke to reporters after leaving the offices of the U.S. courted-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack.