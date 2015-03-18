Citigroup says willing to give up Argentine bond appeal if stay issued

A Citi sign is seen at the Citigroup stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said Wednesday that it was willing to forgo appealing an order blocking it from processing interest payments on Argentine bonds if it can get more time to exit its custody business in the South American country.

Denis McInerney, a lawyer for Citigroup, disclosed the bank’s position during a hearing in New York before U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa.

McInerney urged the judge to stay an order he issued Thursday while the bank exits the custody business in Argentina, adding he was “not certain” the bank could get out of it before a June 30 payment is due, according to a transcript.