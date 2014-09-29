FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. court holds Argentina in contempt over bond payment plan
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
September 29, 2014 / 8:13 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. court holds Argentina in contempt over bond payment plan

Joseph Ax, Nate Raymond

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Argentina is in contempt of court, a U.S. judge ruled on Monday, the latest step in a years-old case brought by the U.S. hedge funds over defaulted debt.

U.S. Judge Thomas Griesa in New York held off on any decision on fines or sanctions against the South American country, which in July fell into its second sovereign default in 12 years and has long been at odds with Griesa’s decisions and adopted a law aimed at evading them.

“The problem is that the Republic of Argentina has been and is now taking steps in an attempt to evade critical parts of the injunction,” Griesa said during a hearing in his lower Manhattan courtroom.

Argentina defaulted in 2002 and missed a bond coupon payment in late July after Griesa ruled it could not be made unless the country also paid more than $1.3 billion a group of U.S. funds that rejected previous bond restructurings and are demanding full repayment.

Argentina said earlier on Monday that a contempt order from Griesa would violate international law.

Additional reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Richard Lough in Buenos Aires; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.