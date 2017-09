BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine dollar-denominated Discount bonds ARDISCD=RASL and Par notes ARPARD=RASL slid more than 2 percent in over-the-counter trading on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The Par bond maturing 2038 was quoted at a bid price of 48.50 cents on the dollar while the Discount bond due in 2033 fell to 80.50 cents.