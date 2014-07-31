FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina default is focus of U.S. court hearing on Friday - filing
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 31, 2014 / 5:19 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina default is focus of U.S. court hearing on Friday - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. judge overseeing Argentina’s dispute with a group of creditors said a hearing he has set for Friday morning in the case will be “regarding the recent default by the Republic of Argentina,” according to a court filing posted Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Griesa set the hearing for 11 a.m. (11 a.m. EDT) on Friday in New York.

On Wednesday, Argentina and a group of hedge funds holding some of its bonds failed to come to terms on a deal to avoid the country falling into default on its debt for the second time in more than 12 years.

Reporting by Dan BurnsEditing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.