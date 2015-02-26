FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge orders JPMorgan, Deutsche to give Argentine bond papers
#Business News
February 26, 2015

U.S. judge orders JPMorgan, Deutsche to give Argentine bond papers

A sign is seen outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, in this file photo taken September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has ordered Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE)(DB.N) and JPMorgan Chase and Co (JPM.N) to hand over documents relevant to Argentina’s planned new issuance of dollar-denominated debt, court papers showed.

According to the court documents dated Feb. 25, NML Capital, one of a small group of U.S. hedge funds suing Argentina over unpaid debt stemming from its 2002 default, served subpoenas on the banks seeking information on the issuance of Bonar 24 bonds on Feb. 9.

Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan were ordered by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa to “immediately produce to NML’s counsel any and all readily available documents responsive to the subpoenas ... documents sufficient to describe the flow of funds with respect to the Bonar 24s,” the document showed.

Reporting by Nate Raymond; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
