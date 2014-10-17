FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina to launch new bond issue up to $1 billion on Oct. 23
October 17, 2014 / 11:02 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina to launch new bond issue up to $1 billion on Oct. 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks in Buenos Aires' financial district early August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina will launch a new two-year sovereign bond on Oct. 23 for up to $1 billion, denominated in U.S. dollars and paid in the local peso currency, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The new bond will have an annual coupon of 1.75 percent, the statement said, adding that the minimum amount to be launched on Thursday will be $500 million.

The obligations will be paid at the country's official exchange rate ARS=RASL, it said.

“This bond is exclusively for the domestic market. The buyers will be local insurance companies and other institutional investors,” said Alejo Costa, chief strategist at local investment bank Puente.

“The government is trying to show it can issue at a low rate. It is also trying to mop up some excess liquidity,” he added. “The bond is denominated in dollars but the government will receive pesos and pay out in pesos, according to the exchange rate.”

Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Gunna Dickson and Diane Craft

