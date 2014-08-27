FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina says wants to bring all debt under Argentine law
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 27, 2014 / 5:07 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says wants to bring all debt under Argentine law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s government said on Wednesday its long-term plan was to bring all its sovereign debt governed by foreign law under Argentine legislation.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy tipped into default on July 31 after a U.S. court prevented it from servicing debt held under U.S. legislation until it had settled with a group of U.S. investment funds suing the country over their bondholdings.

“The idea is to bring all of it under Argentine jurisdiction,” Carlos Zannini, a senior government official, told a hearing of congressional committees.

Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.