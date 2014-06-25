Argentina's Kicillof says did not meet holdout creditors

Minister of Economy of Argentina, Axel Kicillof speaks to members of the media after speaking at a meeting of the G77 entitled "Sovereign Debt Restructuring: The Case of Argentina" at United Nations headquarters in New York June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy minister Axel Kicillof said on Wednesday he did not and would not meet with holdout creditors seeking payment on bonds Argentina defaulted on in 2001-2002 during his current trip to New York.

“I held a meeting with our lawyers,” Kicillof said during a press conference that followed a presentation to members of the Group of 77 plus China meeting at the U.N. in New York.

“We have not met with representatives of the (U.S.) court or with those that filed this claim,” he said, referring to the holdouts.

He later added he wouldn’t be meeting holdouts or their representatives for the duration of his trip.