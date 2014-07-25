FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina's Kicillof says cannot pay in full to holdouts by July 30
July 25, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina's Kicillof says cannot pay in full to holdouts by July 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Friday it was impossible for the government to fulfill a U.S. court order to pay out in full to “holdout” investors whose legal action has left the country teetering on the brink of another debt default.

Kicillof said Argentina was ready to negotiate under “just conditions,” standing firm on the government line with just five days to go until a July 30 deadline by when it must either pay or cut a deal with the New York hedge funds to stave off a default.

Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

