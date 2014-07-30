Argentine economy minister enters mediator's office: Reuters witness

Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof (L) talks with Planning Minister Julio de Vido while waiting the arrival of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Argentina’s Economy Minister Axel Kicillof arrived on Wednesday at the office of a New York-based mediator in a last-minute bid to thrash out a deal with holdout investors whose legal action risks toppling the country into default.

A Reuters witness said Kicillof made no comment as he entered the building. Argentina has until the end of the day to clinch a deal or it will default on its debt for the second time in 12 years.