FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentine debt mediator says time running short to avoid default
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 24, 2014 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine debt mediator says time running short to avoid default

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New York financial trial lawyer Daniel Pollack exits the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Lower Manhattan, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed mediator in the debt dispute between Argentina and holdout creditors, said on Thursday he met separately with both sides but the issues separating the parties remain unresolved and time is running short to find a solution.

“After speaking with both sides, separately, I proposed and urged direct, face-to-face talks between the parties. The representatives of the Bondholders were agreeable to direct talks; the representatives of the Republic declined to engage in direct talks,” Pollack said in a statement.

“The issues separating the parties remain unresolved at this time. The time for the Republic to avoid Default (July 30) is short,” he said.

In his statement, Pollack said he expects further meetings over the next several days. Argentina faces a July 30 deadline to either reach an agreement with holdout creditors that allows bondholders who did participate in two prior restructurings to receive their money, now blocked by court-order, or for Argentina to default.

Pollack did not indicate when the next meeting would take place.

Additional reporting by Nate Raymond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.