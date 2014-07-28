FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine debt mediator to meet government delegation Tuesday
#Business News
July 28, 2014 / 4:16 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine debt mediator to meet government delegation Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Argentine debt mediator Daniel Pollack said on Monday he will meet with a delegation of government officials in his office in New York on Tuesday, just one day before a deadline to avoid another sovereign default expires.

Pollack said in a statement he received a telephone call from the Argentine government advising him a delegation of technical, financial and legal representatives will meet him at 1100 EDT in his office.

“I again urged direct, face-to-face conversations with the Bondholders, but that will not happen tomorrow,” Pollack’s statement said, referring to the holdout creditors that have won a $1.33 billion court award.

A court injunction is blocking payment on Argentina’s restructured sovereign bonds due July 30 unless Buenos Aires concurrently pays the holdouts their award, or the two sides work out some kind of alternative agreement.

Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

