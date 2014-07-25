FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says to continue talks with debt mediator
July 25, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina says to continue talks with debt mediator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina will continue to talk with the mediator in its battle with holdout creditors over the coming days, the country’s economy ministry said on Friday after its delegation left face-to-face negotiations in New York.

“Continuing the process of dialogue underway, we went into further depth into the different aspects of the dispute and diverse alternatives,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The process of dialogue initiated with the mediator will continue in the next few days.”

Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
