Argentina tells debt case mediator needs stay on court ruling

Minister of Economy of Argentina, Axel Kicillof speaks to members of the media after speaking at a meeting of the G77 entitled "Sovereign Debt Restructuring: The Case of Argentina" at United Nations headquarters in New York June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy minister on Monday told a mediator in the country’s dispute with holdout investors that it was necessary for U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa to reinstate a stay of his ruling against the country, the ministry said in a statement.

In a long meeting with court-appointed mediator Daniel Pollack in New York, Axel Kicillof also reiterated Argentina’s willingness to continue negotiating to ensure a just solution for all the country’s creditors, the ministry said.