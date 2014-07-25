FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentine debt mediator: no resolution, delegation returning to Argentina
July 25, 2014 / 6:04 PM / 3 years ago

Argentine debt mediator: no resolution, delegation returning to Argentina

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Daniel Pollack, the court-appointed mediator in the debt dispute between Argentina and holdout creditors, said on Friday there remains no resolution after he met with government representatives and briefed holdout creditors by phone.

The meeting with the government’s delegation lasted just one hour, the shortest of any known meeting to have taken place so far. They head back to Buenos Aires on Friday to seek further instruction from the government, Pollack said in a statement.

“No resolution of the impasse between the parties has been reached. Consistent with Judge Griesa’s direction of earlier this week in open Court, I anticipate that there will be further communications with the parties prior to the Default date (July 30),” Pollack said.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa ordered the two sides to continuously meet in an effort to avoid a default on Argentina’s already restructured sovereign debt.

Argentina faces a July 30 deadline to either reach an agreement with holdout creditors that allows bondholders who did participate in two prior restructurings to receive their money, now blocked by court-order, or for Argentina to default.

Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

