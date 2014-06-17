FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fernandez says Argentina will not default on restructured debt
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 17, 2014 / 1:17 AM / 3 years ago

Fernandez says Argentina will not default on restructured debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - President Cristina Fernandez said on Monday that Argentina would honor its payments to holders of its restructured debt and so avoid a default despite suffering a setback in its long-running legal battle against “holdout” investors.

The U.S. Supreme Court earlier on Monday declined to hear Argentina’s appeal over its battle with hedge funds that refused to take part in its debt restructurings. The court’s decision was unexpected and risks toppling Latin America’s No 3 economy into a new default.

“We want to fulfil and honor our debt and we will do that ... I ordered the economy ministry to set up all the tools needed to make the payment to those who trusted in Argentina,” Fernandez said in a televised speech, although she did not say how her government would do it.

Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Kieran Murray

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.