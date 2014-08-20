FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina country risk edges higher on JP Morgan Index
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 20, 2014 / 1:54 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina country risk edges higher on JP Morgan Index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s country risk rose slightly on Wednesday, the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus showed, after the government said it planned to pay its foreign-currency bonds locally to skirt a U.S. court ruling that prevented the government from servicing its debt.

The South American country’s risk climbed 1.4 percent to 779 basis points over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries on JP Morgan’s index 11EMJ. The index as a whole stood at 297 as of 9:59 a.m. local time (0859 EDT).

Tough-talking Argentine President Cristina Fernandez unveiled legislation late Tuesday that would also seek to push bondholders to swap debt held under foreign legislation for new notes governed by Argentine law.

Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.