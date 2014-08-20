Argentina country risk edges higher on JP Morgan Index

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s country risk rose slightly on Wednesday, the JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus showed, after the government said it planned to pay its foreign-currency bonds locally to skirt a U.S. court ruling that prevented the government from servicing its debt.

The South American country’s risk climbed 1.4 percent to 779 basis points over safe-haven U.S. Treasuries on JP Morgan’s index 11EMJ. The index as a whole stood at 297 as of 9:59 a.m. local time (0859 EDT).

Tough-talking Argentine President Cristina Fernandez unveiled legislation late Tuesday that would also seek to push bondholders to swap debt held under foreign legislation for new notes governed by Argentine law.