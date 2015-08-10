FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. appeals court narrows certain debt claims against Argentina
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 10, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. appeals court narrows certain debt claims against Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court in New York on Monday narrowed a class of bondholders with claims against Argentina over its defaulted debt.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa had improperly expanded a class of investors who hold certain bonds and are seeking repayment following the country’s $100 billion default in 2002.

The appeals court ordered Griesa to return to a narrower definition of the class, limited to those who still hold the bonds in question, and to hold an evidentiary hearing to determine the proper amount of damages.

Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.