FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina loses new bond payment ruling: U.S. judge
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 30, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Argentina loses new bond payment ruling: U.S. judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. judge overseeing litigation stemming from Argentina’s 2002 sovereign default on Friday ordered the country to make payments to holders of several billion dollars of its defaulted bonds whenever it pays bondholders who took part in prior restructurings.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan ruled in favor of plaintiffs in 49 of the 51 “me-too” lawsuits who are seeking the same relief as holdout bondholders, including several hedge funds, that won a court ruling directing Argentina to pay them $1.33 billion plus interest.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.