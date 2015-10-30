Argentina loses new bond payment ruling: U.S. judge

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. judge overseeing litigation stemming from Argentina’s 2002 sovereign default on Friday ordered the country to make payments to holders of several billion dollars of its defaulted bonds whenever it pays bondholders who took part in prior restructurings.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan ruled in favor of plaintiffs in 49 of the 51 “me-too” lawsuits who are seeking the same relief as holdout bondholders, including several hedge funds, that won a court ruling directing Argentina to pay them $1.33 billion plus interest.