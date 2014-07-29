FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's euro bondholders ask U.S. judge to suspend debt ruling
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 29, 2014 / 7:50 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina's euro bondholders ask U.S. judge to suspend debt ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Holders of Argentina’s euro-denominated exchange bonds urged U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa on Tuesday to issue a last-minute stay on his debt ruling that risks toppling the South American country into default, a court motion showed.

“A default would undo much of the work this Court has accomplished over the last ten years and extend litigation here and around the world for years on end,” the bondholders said in a memorandum of law justifying the motion.

The euro bondholders said they had been in touch with other bondholders who, like them, would be willing to waive the RUFO clause that prevents Argentina from settling with holdout investors on terms better than those accepted by the exchanged bondholders.

“Obtaining a waiver of the RUFO clause, however, will take time,” the bondholders wrote. “This Court can facilitate a settlement - and avoid a potential default - by issuing a temporary stay.”

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.