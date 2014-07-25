Argentina debt negotiators leave meeting with mediator: witness

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Argentine debt negotiators left their meeting with a U.S. court-appointed mediator in New York after barely one hour on Friday, declining to make any comment as they left the building, a Reuters reporter said.

It was the shortest meeting yet held between Argentine officials and Daniel Pollack, raising more questions over the likelihood of the country striking a deal before July 30 with the “holdout” investors suing it for full payment on their bonds.

It was unclear if any further talks were planned for Friday.

If Argentina fails to either fulfill a court order to pay the New York hedge funds $1.33 billion plus interest or reach a deal, Latin America’s No. 3 economy will slide into its second default in 12 years.