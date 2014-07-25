FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina debt negotiators leave meeting with mediator: witness
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 25, 2014 / 3:44 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina debt negotiators leave meeting with mediator: witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Argentine debt negotiators left their meeting with a U.S. court-appointed mediator in New York after barely one hour on Friday, declining to make any comment as they left the building, a Reuters reporter said.

It was the shortest meeting yet held between Argentine officials and Daniel Pollack, raising more questions over the likelihood of the country striking a deal before July 30 with the “holdout” investors suing it for full payment on their bonds.

It was unclear if any further talks were planned for Friday.

If Argentina fails to either fulfill a court order to pay the New York hedge funds $1.33 billion plus interest or reach a deal, Latin America’s No. 3 economy will slide into its second default in 12 years.

Reporting by Daniel Bases; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.