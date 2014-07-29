Argentine debt negotiators break from talks, to resume later: Telam

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine debt negotiators holding last-gasp talks on Tuesday with a mediator in a legal battle against ‘holdout’ investors were taking a short break but were due to continue later in the day, Argentina’s state-run Telam news agency said.

Argentina has just over 24 hours to either pay out or reach a deal with the holdouts suing for full payment on their bonds to avert a second default in little over a decade.