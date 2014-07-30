FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina to hold further debt talks on Wednesday: government source
July 30, 2014 / 12:09 PM / 3 years ago

Argentina to hold further debt talks on Wednesday: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina will hold further debt talks with “holdout” investors in New York on Wednesday, a government source said, as talks to avoid a second default in little over a decade went down to the wire.

It was not clear at what time the meeting would take place, nor whether the Argentine negotiators would meet face-to-face or talk through mediator Daniel Pollack. Pollack said overnight that no meeting was confirmed.

Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Richard Lough Editing by W Simon

