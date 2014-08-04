Argentina economy will likely contract this year: U.N.

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Argentina’s economy probably will contract in 2014, the head of the United Nation’s body for Latin America and the Caribbean said on Monday, as fallout from a new sovereign debt crisis will keep the region’s third-biggest economy out of foreign debt markets.

The UN’s Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) lowered its gross domestic product growth forecast for Argentina to 0.2 percent on Monday from a previous 1.0 percent.

But Alicia Barcena, the head of Santiago-based ECLAC, said in an interview that the forecast was made before the latest debt standoff and was therefore out of date.

“Our (growth) projection isn’t adequate. We made it in July and the situation today is completely different,” she said in an interview. “We believe that Argentina will probably have negative growth in 2014.”

Argentina missed a deadline at midnight last Wednesday to make a coupon payment on a restructured bond after failing to reach a deal with holdout creditors. A U.S. court had ruled Argentina could not pay bondholders who participated in prior exchanges unless it also paid holdouts at the same time.

Barcena said the decision to block the bond payment sets a “bad precedent” for what she calls the “international financial architecture” and underscores that it could affect future sovereign debt negotiations.

“You think there’s going to be appetite to negotiate sovereign debt after this?” she asked. “We are very concerned that the relationship between creditors and debtors in debt-restructuring negotiations will be very unbalanced because of this decision.”

Barcena avoided calling Argentina’s current debt situation a default, as did, for example, credit rating agency Standard & Poor‘s, which declared Argentina in selective default on Wednesday after it failed to reach an agreement with the holdouts.

“This is a very unprecedented situation ... that’s why we are calling it a litigation because it’s a very anomalous situation. I say this with caution. It’s difficult but that’s why I say we’re looking at an ongoing litigation.”

Argentina’s latest debt crisis is in sharp contrast to the mayhem that surrounded its record 2002 default on $100 billion in debt, when the economy collapsed around a broke government and millions of Argentines lost their jobs. This time the government is solvent.

Barcena said that this time around Argentina was better equipped to face the new debt crisis.

“Argentina is now on better footing than it was in its last debt crisis. It’s in a better situation,” she said.

In any case, she said, the repercussions of Argentina’s debt crisis should not affect regional peers’ access to international credit markets because risk levels were low across the region.