Pedestrians walk by Argentina's Central Bank in Buenos Aires' financial district, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity rose 0.2 percent in November on the year, the government said on Friday, coming in slightly above expectations for a 0.1 percent rise.

The monthly EMAE economic activity index AREAI=ECI, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product, showed activity shrinking 0.1 percent on the month in November.