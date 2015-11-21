FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Argentina says economic activity grows 2.8 percent in September
#Big Story 10
November 21, 2015 / 12:28 AM / 2 years ago

Argentina says economic activity grows 2.8 percent in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s economic activity grew 2.8 percent on the year in September, the government said on Friday, coming in above market expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent.

The monthly EMAE economic activity index, which is a close proxy for gross domestic product, showed economic activity was unchanged against the previous month.

Private economists question the credibility of Argentina’s official data, particularly on inflation and growth.

Reporting by Buenos Aires newsroom

