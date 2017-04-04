Economists see Argentina inflation rise, lower growth view: cenbank poll

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Inflation expectations in Argentina for 2017 rose slightly to 21.2 percent from 20.8 percent a month earlier, a central bank poll of economists showed on Tuesday, well above the 17 percent upper band of the bank's target.

The economists surveyed by the central bank also lowered their forecast for economic growth this year to 2.8 percent from 3 percent. The government's official forecast is for 3.5 percent growth.

Argentina's center-right President Mauricio Macri is hoping to show the fruits of a radical policy change from his leftist predecessor before mid-term elections at the end of the year that will determine whether his reform agenda continues.

The economy technically emerged from recession in the second half of 2016, though monthly growth fell 0.5 percent in January from December.

Consumer prices in greater Buenos Aires rose a more-than-expected 2.5 percent in February from the previous month when electricity rates rose as Macri slashed consumer subsidies.