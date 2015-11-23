FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argentina's electoral body election result shows trend
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 23, 2015 / 12:43 AM / 2 years ago

Argentina's electoral body election result shows trend

Supporters of Argentinean presidential candidate Mauricio Macri gather at their headquarter in Buenos Aires, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Opposition challenger Mauricio Macri’s lead in Sunday’s presidential election marked a clear trend with returns in from nearly two-thirds of all polling stations, the head of the electoral authority said.

Macri has 53.46 percent of the vote while his ruling party rival Daniel Scioli has 46.54 percent with returns in from 66 percent of polling stations.

“Everything indicates that we are arriving at a percentage that shows a trend,” Alejandro Tullio, director of the National Electoral Directorate, said.

Editing by Richard Lough and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.