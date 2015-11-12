Argentina central bank chief slams opposition, vows to stay until term ends

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s central bank chief accused the opposition of leveling false charges to force him from office and vowed on Thursday to stay until the end of his term in 2019, despite calls from the leading presidential candidate for him to resign.

Monetary policymaker Alejandro Vanoli was accused by a state prosecutor on Wednesday of selling U.S. dollar reserves at a cheaper rate than that set by the international foreign exchange futures market. The accusation has yet to go before a judge.

But it added to the pressure on Vanoli after opposition presidential candidate Mauricio Macri, the business-friendly mayor of Buenos Aires who is leading the opinion polls ahead of the Nov. 22 election, urged him to resign.

“My term ends in 2019 and I intend to stay until then,” Vanoli told radio station Vorterix, saying the accusation against him was baseless and politically motivated.

He was appointed by outgoing President Cristina Fernandez, who was revered by the poor for strengthening the social safety net and reviled by investors for her interventionist policies.

She is constitutionally barred from running for a third term this year. Fernandez has endorsed Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli for president, but his platform of mixing Fernandez’s generous social spending with gradual free-market reforms has not won popularity with voters.

Macri is campaigning on a mandate to unwind state controls on the currency and trade that critics blame for stunted investment and stalled growth in Latin America’s No. 3 economy.

If Macri wins the presidency, his public show-downs with Vanoli may continue. Macri blames Argentina’s double-digit inflation rate on Fernandez’s and Vanoli’s unorthodox policies.

The central bank chief denies any wrongdoing in the selling of dollars and said in a statement on Wednesday he would cooperate with investigators.

“The accusation from certain sectors of the opposition about the sale of dollars in the futures market is without merit and motivated purely by electoral politics,” the statement said.

A Macri spokesman could not be immediately reached.

With Argentina’s official exchange rate of 9.6 to the U.S. dollar 61 percent stronger than the black market rate, the pace of the peso’s devaluation next year is a hot point of contention in the presidential campaign.

Macri would unify Argentina’s exchange rates at a stronger level than the current official rate. Scioli and Vanoli say such a sharp devaluation would erode salaries and spur inflation.